After closing its 2018 season in September, the Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) held its annual awards banquet on Nov. 16, where the dramatic comedy “Almost, Maine” took home numerous honors.
“Almost, Maine,” a mystical collection of nine intertwined stories taking place under Maine’s Northern Lights, won the season’s biggest honor of Production of the Year.
“We had another wonderful season of theatre this year, and it was great to see how much a show like ‘Almost, Maine’ resonated with audiences,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook. “The show is unique, it had a big cast, and it was something really special.”
In addition to Production of the Year, “Almost, Maine” also won awards for Best Actress (Joanna Lewis) and Outstanding Debut Performance (Josh Adler).
Director Renee Lierow says the show flourished because of the hard work and dedication from the actors and crew involved.
“With all the amazing shows this season, winning Production of the Year is really saying something,” Lierow said. “I contribute this fully to the amazing talent on the stage and the work each of them did to make the entire show a monumental success.”
Lierow and fellow director/actor Ronald King were named Co-volunteers of the Year for their unlimited contributions to the company, as they both worked on every production during the season.
“Renee and Ron are both just irreplaceable to our company,” Cook said. “They both love theatre, they’re here all the time every year, and this place wouldn’t be as successful as it is without their passion for what we’re building. They’re both incredible on stage and behind the scenes, but they’re even better people.”
Throughout the night, the productions of “True West,” “Rumors,” and “The Hallelujah Girls” also took home hardware.
THE WINNERS
Volunteer(s) of the Year: Renee Lierow and Ronald King
Best Set Design: "Rumors"
Best Costume Design: "The Hallelujah Girls"
Outstanding TRP Debut Performance: Josh Adler as Jimmy/Dave in “Almost, Maine.”
Best Supporting Actress: Aleatha Plott as Bunny in “The Hallelujah Girls.”
Best Supporting Actor: Ed Huckabee as Ernie in “Rumors.”
Best On-Stage Duo: Jonathan Harris and Adam Cook as Austin & Lee in “True West.”
Best Ensemble Cast: Rumors
Best Director: Kimberly Tyner Jones for “Rumors.”
Best Actor: Jonathan Harris as Austin in “True West.”
Best Actress: Joanna Lewis as Marvalyn/Hope in “Almost, Maine.”
Production of the Year: “Almost, Maine.”