When voters go to the polls in November, they will decide on possibly amending laws that regulate the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday in the unincorporated areas of Walker County and within LaFayette’s city limits.
“My office has been encouraged by citizens and local business owners to explore expanding our current regulations on beverage sales,” County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said in a prepared statement. “If voters approve these two questions, it will clear up some confusion over what’s allowed and when it’s allowed. It will also create an additional revenue stream to reduce some of the burden placed on property owners to fund government services.”
Both Whitfield and LaFayette’s City Council held called meetings on July 26 to adopt resolutions to include referendums during the Nov. 6 general election. The special meetings were necessary to meet deadlines for adding items to the ballot.
Whitfield said that the sale of all alcoholic beverages by the glass for onsite consumption — in restaurants that must meet standards for the ratio of food-to-alcoholic-beverage sales — is already allowed Monday through Saturday. Likewise, package sales of beer and wine for offsite consumption currently are allowed six days a week.
City Attorney Matt Williamson said the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year approved an amendment to state law that, by means of local referendums, could allow the sale of alcoholic beverages earlier than now permitted.
Referred to as the “brunch bill” by some, the amended law would allow restaurants to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits by the drink between 11 a.m. and midnight on Sundays.
In addition to shifting hours when eateries could serve alcohol, a second referendum would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell malt beverages (beer) and wine between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Package sales of beer and wine on Sunday, if the referendum passes, would have the unincorporated areas of the county join Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain and Rossville in permitting Sunday package sales.
Robert Wardlaw, who serves as executive director of the Walker County Development Authority, related economic benefits that might follow adoption of these measures.
Wardlaw noted that the county now collects about $260,000 in sales taxes each year from alcoholic beverage sales.
For retailers, he said, “The absence of weekend sales is a burden.”
Pointing out that sales taxes are the result of an individual’s actions, not millage rates, Wardlaw said, “Each additional dollar collected is one less dollar needed by increasing property taxes.”
It was also noted that “high end” restaurants will not locate where they cannot offer their full menu, including beer, wine and spirits, and that alcoholic beverages have the highest profit margins.
Wardlaw said he had spoken to business owners throughout the county and none opposed the referendum.
“These referendums allow the public a chance to decide the issue,” Whitfield said.
Public comments were welcome before the resolution to add the referendums to the ballot was signed.
Tony Jackson asked how the proposed referendum differed from one rejected at the polls in 2014 and voiced his opposition to seeing the item come up again.
"I'm against alcohol sales,” he said. "I'd just as soon it be gone, period."
Eddie Upshaw said he didn’t see the matter as a moral issue, it was a matter of economics.
“It is only fair for the county to have the same ability as the cities,” he said.
City leaders in LaFayette met and came to the same conclusion Thursday night, July 26.
Members of the city’s downtown development authority advised the city council that to be competitive and continue its growth trend, the city’s residents should have a chance to vote on several referendum items that closely paralleled the county’s.
“Let the citizens decide,” Councilwoman Judy Meeks said.
The city already allows the sale of beer and wine — both by the drink in restaurants and package sales from stores — six days a week. One referendum item the city council approved would extend those sales to include Sundays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and midnight.
Councilman Chris Davis said he supported adding the item to the ballot as its passage would help in recruiting businesses.
The city council also was unanimous in adopting a resolution that will let voters decide whether the sale of distilled spirits, liquor by the drink for onsite consumption, in restaurants should be allowed. As such sales are not currently permitted — LaFayette’s code of ordinances allows only malt beverage and wine sales — a referendum to allow Sunday sales would be inappropriate for the Nov. 6 ballot.
The council members were in agreement that the matter of liquor by the drinks sales should be decided at the polls.
“I voted against it the last time,” Councilman Beacher Garmany said. “But I think the matter should be put to a public vote.”