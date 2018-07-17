Catoosa County detectives are investigating the theft of an air-conditioning unit on Freddy Lane in the Graysville area.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Freddy Lane just off Graysville Road sometime in late June.
On June 29, the victim reported that the unit had been taken from her rental property, and that a contractor working in the area witnessed the theft.
The witness stated that an unknown male attached the unit to a four-wheeler and began dragging it away.
When confronted, the suspect claimed the previous owner of the property told him he could have the unit.
The witnesses claimed to not get a good look at the suspect.
The estimated value of the air conditioning unit is $3,000.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing unit is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.