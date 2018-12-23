It’s your first Christmas as newlyweds. You have a 7-foot natural Christmas tree that your husband cut himself. You’ve adorned it with ornaments and lights. You’ve opened gifts. Christmas has passed. Now what?
If you had an artificial tree, you could just put it away for next year or throw it away. Disposal of real trees, however, can be a bit more complicated, as one is presented with a variety of options, the most environmentally friendly method being recycling.
First, it’s important to remove all ornaments, lights, and decorations from the tree. Before it can be thrown out, the tree must be back in its natural state. Following this, you should cut the tree into smaller sections (this is not always required, but is most definitely recommended). The ideal size of the pieces is 3-4 feet. It is important to get rid of your tree before it gets too dry, because the drier the tree is, the more flammable.
After this, one is faced with a couple options.
In Catoosa County, trees can be dropped off for recycling at the inert landfill in Ringgold.
In Walker County, things are a bit more complicated, as no recycling companies have stepped up to do curbside pickup. However, on Dec. 26, there is a free recycling day being held at the Walker County landfill all day.
We were unable to reach the landfill for commentary, but they will be accepting most holiday-related things, such as wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, and greeting cards.
At a recent Walker County Commissioner’s meeting, Commissioner Shannon Whitfield noted that the landfill does accept Christmas trees, shreds/mulches them, and then sells the mulch.
With that being said, trees of neighboring counties are more than welcome for drop-off at the Catoosa landfill or Hamilton County, Tenn., recycling centers.
There are also recycling locations in Hamilton County located on Standifer Gap, Crabtree Road, Lovell Road, Highway 58, and Dayton Boulevard.
It can also be noted that sometimes local Boy Scout Troops will assist by picking up your tree and dropping it off at designated locations; however, we were not able to be reached for comment at this time.
Trashing your tree in a landfill is always an option, though not the most environmentally conscious one. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, household waste increases by more than 25%. This added food waste, shopping bags, packaging, wrapping paper, bows, and ribbons all add up to an additional 1 million tons a week to our landfills across the U.S. Each year, 50 million Christmas trees are purchased in the U.S., and of those, 30 million are thrown into a landfill as opposed to recycled.
There are several ways one can stop contributing to this absurd statistic. Recycle your tree, or better yet, buy an artificial tree that can be reused and enjoyed for several years. If you must have a real tree, consider buying a potted tree as opposed to a cut one. This way, you can plant the tree once the holiday season is over.
For more information about free recycling day, contact the Walker County landfill at 706-375-8910.