Authorities from Northwest Georgia will take part in an “active shooter” drill on the Catoosa County Campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Ringgold on Friday, Nov. 30.
The live exercise will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Public access to the campus will be restricted during these hours.
City, county, and state authorities are scheduled to take part in the emergency preparedness event being hosted on the college site. Those participating in the training will be using weapons that fire blank rounds. These weapons will produce sounds that are just as loud and abrupt as weapons firing real ammunition. There will also be multiple emergency vehicles responding to the scene throughout the morning. Please be aware that this is all part of the scheduled training.
In October 2017, the college’s Gordon County Campus hosted an “active shooter” drill. Authorities from the Gordon County area took part in the scenario held in Calhoun. The college’s Floyd County Campus was the site of a similar event in 2014 in Rome, Ga. In 2011, the Walker County Campus of GNTC also hosted a similar exercise in which authorities across the region responded to the drill.
For more information on the drill, contact Georgia Northwestern Technical College Chief of Police Chad Cardin at 706-295-6552. Or, e-mail him at ccardin@gntc.edu. Campuses are located in Ringgold (Catoosa County Campus), Rome (Floyd County Campus), Calhoun (Gordon County Campus), Rockmart (Polk County Campus), Rock Spring (Walker County Campus), and Dalton (Whitfield Murray Campus).