LaFayette
LaFayette’s Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
More than 75 vehicles and floats participate in the parade and give out candy as Santa rides into town on the fire truck.
The parade route begins at Ace Hardware (512 S. Main St.) and travels north on Main Street through the Square. The route then ends at Margaret Street.
After the parade, Santa Claus makes a stop at the gazebo at Joe Stock Memorial Park for free photos with children.
Three local judges select the best floats. Each year, the Christmas parade is aired on UCTV-265. The parade is hosted by Mayor Andy Arnold and Rachel Oesch Willeford.
The following day, Saturday, Dec. 1, will be a day full of fun for the family at a Whoville Christmas at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette. A Whoville Christmas is a special production by Kids 4 Christ that is free and offers a variety of enjoyable activities, especially for children.
There will also be a special nightly light show at 6 p.m. each day in Joe Stock Memorial Park with 750,000 synchronized LED lights set to a variety of holiday music.
Chickamauga
Chickamauga’s Christmas in the Streets and the “Once upon a Christmas” parade is Saturday, Dec. 8. This year there will be craft vendors, food, Gordon Lee Mansion Candle Light Tours and this year’s parade at 6:30, the theme of which is “Once Upon a Christmas.”
Arts and crafts, shopping and food can be enjoyed by all from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa pictures will be offered at the Chickamauga Depot in the Welcome Center before the parade festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
Rossville
Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 1.