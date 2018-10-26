On Saturday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct a four-mile, approximately four-hour, ranger-guided hike on Lookout Mountain beginning and ending at the historic Cravens House, 1060 Cravens Terrace, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Join park officials as they explore the history and lure of Lookout Mountain on this ranger-guided hike along the Hardy, Mountain Beautiful, Bluff, and Cravens House Trails.
This hike will cover nearly 600 feet of elevation change over rocky and uneven terrain. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather, wear supportive footwear, bring water, and are encouraged to bring a day pack and light trail snacks.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit park website at www.nps.gov/chch.