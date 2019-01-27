Early this year, North Georgia Animal Alliance got a call on their helpline. A dog had taken up residence in the back yard of a Catoosa County couple and given birth to puppies under a board leaning against their shed. The mother dog was fiercely protective of her puppies and would allow no one to enter the fenced yard.
NGAA volunteer Dave Mayo assessed the situation and started providing the couple with food for the mother dog so her pups would have a chance to survive. No one knew how many there were — they had been heard but not seen.
Mayo kept an eye on the situation and decided it was time to try to trap the mama and retrieve her babies. It turned out to be a drawn-out effort.
“The mother dog growled at me and bared her teeth when I entered the yard,” says Mayo. “I was able to set a trap, but she didn’t fall for it.” Mayo and the neighbor’s son reset the trap numerous times over the next couple of days but could not capture the dog.
Someone suggested bacon, so Mayo took some over. The dog was more friendly — she took the bacon, let Mayo pet her a little, then decided he could be trusted to babysit for a while and took off to roam the neighborhood. Mayo was able to see the pups for the first time — there were eight of them, about a month old and all thriving.
“I didn’t take the pups at that time,” Mayo says, “because I was afraid the mother would come back while I was in the process and that could have gotten ugly.”
The puppies survived a cold snap — temperatures that plunged to the teens two nights in a row. On Wednesday morning, in the rain, Mayo returned, with more bacon, and managed to get the puppies out. But the mother was having none of being captured. She growled and barked and was distraught that her puppies had been taken from her. She slipped the looped leash Mayo managed to get around her neck.
After some time and persistence, Mayo and another volunteer got the mama on a leash, but getting her into his truck was another matter.
“She was panicky and scared more than angry,” says Mayo. “But her puppies were in the truck and she stayed close to it so I was finally able to lift her up. She was a mess — all wet and muddy.”
The next stop was Petsense in Fort Oglethorpe so mama dog could get a bath. “The girl who bathed her did a great job,” says Mayo. “She was patient with her and got her completely cleaned up.”
While mama dog was drying off at Petsense, the puppies went to a foster home. Mayo says the dogs already had a reservation on a transport out of state to an adoption center NGAA has worked with before.
“To finish getting the dogs ready for transport,” says Mayo, “we need to take them all to a vet and get the proper paper work to send them out of state. The pups need worm medicine — that’s standard. The mama will need a couple of vaccines.”
An NGAA volunteer took individual pictures of all the dogs for records and for the adoption center, which places them on their website even before they arrive. “They usually find homes for the dogs within a week,” says Mayo, “but the puppies are still too young to be away from their mother, so they’ll go to another foster home for a little while once they arrive.”
Until the day of departure, a foster family in Georgia will take care of the dogs and work on making them feel relaxed and safe after their traumatic experience living outdoors and being captured.
Load-up on travel day is 2 a.m. Mayo will need to drive nearly three hours to meet the transport the dogs will be taking to Pennsylvania. The handover will take place in a fast food parking lot at 4:30 a.m. — same as last trip, when Mayo took 13 dogs along. “The lady who runs the transport service has other stops she needs to make and she likes to limit the amount of time the dogs have to be in the van.”
The mama dog and her eight puppies are not the only dogs Mayo is taking along this time. A couple of weeks ago, he took a dog off the hands of someone who had been trying to help a friend who was moving and couldn’t have a dog at his new home. “The fellow’s heart was in the right place, but it was overwhelming for him,” says Mayo.
The dog Mayo took will join the mama dog and her pups at their Georgia foster home the afternoon before pick-up day. “We’ve already had her spayed,” he says. “The rescue up north pays for that and for some vet care and for the transport.”
“All told,” says Mayo, “half a dozen people put in serious work on this rescue. We could solve a lot of this problem by having dogs spayed or neutered. I’m pretty sure I saw the father dog in the neighborhood where we got the pups. He wasn’t neutered and the mother wasn’t spayed.”
To learn more about the work of NGAA, including help with the cost of spaying or neutering, visit NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.org.