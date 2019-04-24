Graduation Ceremonies for Catoosa County High Schools
Heritage High School: Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. on the Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium. See the school’s web site for alternative plans in case of inclement weather.
Ringgold High School: Friday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold High School Don Patterson Stadium.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School: Friday, May 24, 6 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
Graduation Ceremonies for Walker County Schools
Lafayette High School: Friday, May 24, 7 p.m. at the Lafayette High School Jack King Stadium.
Ridgeland High School: Thursday, May 23, 7 p.m. at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s McKenzie Arena.
Gordon Lee High School: Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School
Oakwood Christian Academy: Friday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Baptist Church Sanctuary