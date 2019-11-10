A combined middle school team of Heritage and Ringgold swimmers represented Catoosa County in a meet against McCallie and GPS at GPS on Oct. 30.
Although the two Chattanooga area private schools would go on to win the meet, the local swimmers from northwest Georgia held their own with numerous top six finishes, including four event victories.
Three of the wins came on the girls’ side. The team of Heritage’s Mariana Easley, Emma Williams, Lisa Afonshina and Emma Pulliam took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at 1:58.85. Pulliam also won the 100 backstroke (1:13.29) and easily took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.83).
The other victory was turned in by Ringgold Middle School swimmer Kirill Ledbed, who clocked in at 27.27 seconds to win the boys’ 50-yard freestyle race.
Pulliam, Afonshina, Easley and Jayden Jones were second in the 200 medley relay (2:09.38). Easley also took second in the 200 individual medley (2:40.44), Pulliam was second in the 50 freestyle (27.77) and Afonshina was second in the 100 butterfly (1:11.35).
Third-place finishers included Jones in the 200 freestyle (2:47.59), Afonshina in the 50 freestyle (28.50), Williams in the 100 backstroke (1:29.01), Anna Bradford in the 100 freestyle (1:20.23), Lily Marshall in the 100 butterfly (1:34.35), the team of Marshall, Bradford, Jones and Jaslin Pack in the 200 freestyle relay (2:24.46) and Ringgold’s Lilly Cappellazzo in the 100 breaststroke (1:39.79).
Pack picked up fourth-place points in the 100 freestyle (1:20.62). Williams was fifth in the 50 freestyle (31.74), as was the team of Bradford, Williams, Marshall and Pack in the 200 medley relay (2:44.29).
Cappellazzo finished sixth in the 50 freestyle (32.98), Marshall was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:53.17) and Zoe Brown of Heritage placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:58.77).
On the boys’ side, the team of Heritage swimmers Askar Aitov, Alexander Grayson, Levi Cragle and Hayden Scheeler finished second in the 200 freestyle relay in a time of (2:16.11). Grayson was second in the 100 backstroke (1:24.68), while Ledbed was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.45).
Aitov, Ledbed, Grayson and Scheeler also teamed up to place third in the 200 medley relay (2:23.43). Cragle was fourth in the 100 individual medley (3:09.34) and in the 100 freestyle (1:17.31), while other fourth-place finishers included Scheeler in the 50 freestyle (30.76) and Aitov in the 100 backstroke (1:30.27).
Grayson was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:43.07), Scheeler took fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:19.15) and Aitov was sixth in the 50 freestyle (33.91).
One week later, the Catoosa middle school swimmers took part in their second meet of the year as they traveled back to Chattanooga to face Baylor and Signal Mountain at the Baylor Aquatic Center.
The team of Afonshina, Williams, Jones and Easley finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.94), while that same quartet also finished runner-up in the 200 medley relay (2:11.70).
Afonshina was second in the 50 freestyle (28.45). Easley was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.65). Easley also took third in the 200 individual medley (2:40.07). Williams was third in the 100 backstroke (1:24.24) and Jones was third in the 50 freestyle (31.47).
Jones also earned fourth place in the 100 freestyle (1:12.14). Williams was fifth in the 50 freestyle (32.22). Bradford was sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:19.90) and Cappellazzo was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:46.58).
On the boys’ side of the ledger, Ledbed had the only win for the northwest Georgia contingent as he took first in the 100 butterfly (1:08.70). He also placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.17).
Cragle finished runner-up in the grueling 500 freestyle (6:58.97). Scheeler was third in the 50 freestyle (30.59) and the 100 freestyle (1:16.89), while he teamed up with Aitov, Cragle and Grayson to finish third in the 200 freestyle relay (2:25.19).
Grayson was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.51). Aitov was fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:19.18) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (34.30). Grayson was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:29.31), while Heritage’s Robert Pepper placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (36.91) and in the 100 freestyle (1:26.76).
Up next will be a meet at Dalton against Dalton on Tuesday, Nov. 19.