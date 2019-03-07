Over 200 Catoosa high school students spent a packed morning on March 5 at the sixth annual Rising Professionals Academy sponsored by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and area businesses and community leaders.
Young people learned about all manner of things related to finding success in the workplace, including meal etiquette.
At noon, students sat attentively around 31 tables that featured settings one might find in a fancy restaurant – multiple forks, spoons and plates, linen napkins, a table set for more than one course by Double Portion Catering.
Your table manners matter, Michael Brown told the students. Brown is the director of child nutrition for Catoosa County Schools and is a former teacher of culinary arts. He told students about a personal experience. He was fresh out of college with his culinary degree and looking for a job. He’d been turning in résumés all day. The last place he stopped, the owner said he was hungry and invited Brown to dine with him and his wife. The impression Brown would make during that meal would be important.
Not everyone will need to know which fork to use for salad and which for their main entrée, but a short course on manners can’t hurt. Here are some tips Brown shared with students at the Rising Professionals Academy, some obvious, some not as much and some not a bad idea even in the most casual setting.
- Turn off your phone and pay attention to the people with whom you are dining.
- Keep your napkin on your lap when you are not using it.
- If your silverware falls on the floor at a restaurant, leave it. If it’s in someone’s path, move it with your foot.
- Taste your food before seasoning it. Brown said it’s insulting to your host to assume the food needs help before you check to see.
- Don’t talk with your mouth full and no elbows on the table – two most of us have heard growing up.
- It’s okay to break bread and eat certain other foods with your fingers, including olives.
- Do not start eating until everyone is served.
- Your napkin should go on your lap and when you’ve finished eating, it should be folded and placed to the left of your plate. Used silverware should be left on your plate when you’re finished.
- Pasta? Cut or twirl – don’t suck it up.
- If someone asks you to pass the salt or pepper, pass both to keep them together.
- The water to the right is yours.
- Another most of us heard growing up: don’t slurp, burp, blow your nose or pick your teeth at the table.
- And finally, if you aren’t sure what to do, watch what others are doing.