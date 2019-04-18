What are the big issues facing law enforcement in Catoosa County right now? Sheriff Gary Sisk says that, among other things, his office is seeing an increase in mental health issues.
“It can get complicated,” says Sisk. “The last three times we’ve dealt with barricade situations, it’s involved mental health problems. There aren’t enough local resources to help everyone who needs help. People often end up self-medicating with street drugs, and then the sheriff’s department ends up involved.”
Sisk says sheriff’s deputies take a 40-hour course, taught by the state, in crisis intervention, but that officers often still feel the strain of dealing with the many situations they face.
“When there’s a circumstance that seems to involve mental health problems,” says Sisk, “we have to decide whether to turn a person over to a family member, incarcerate them, or transport them to a mental health facility.”
Sisk says the closest mental health facility is in Rome, but if it’s full, it’s often necessary to go to Atlanta or farther. But, says Sisk, “CHI Memorial has been helping us out lately.”
On the crime front, Sisk says one of the biggest issues right now is “entering autos.”
“People are stealing from cars but not necessarily breaking into them,” says Sisk. “They’ll walk down a street or a line of cars parked somewhere and check for ones that aren’t locked.”
Sisk says he’s amazed at how many people leave firearms in their vehicles – and often in unlocked vehicles. He says these are top items thieves look for and they end up on the black market once stolen.
Most home break-ins, says Sisk, occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and involve someone who is connected to the homeowner or renter in some way. “People need to be mindful about who comes into their homes and who knows their schedules,” says Sisk. “If your children have friends visiting, do you know who they are, if they have drug issues or are connected to people who do?”
Sisk says prescription medicines are one of the top items burglars are looking for when they break into a home. Other things include electronics and firearms.
There are many things people can do to safeguard themselves and their property, says Sisk.
- Get into the habit of locking your vehicle. Thieves are more likely to move on to an easier target.
- Don’t leave tempting items in your vehicle, especially firearms.
- If you buy a big-ticket item, like a TV, dispose of the packaging discreetly to keep it from being an advertisement to everyone who drives by your house.
- Be careful about letting personal information get out. Don’t share your address or work schedule with just anyone and especially not on social media – and give your children the same warning.
- Get involved in your community. “People are less involved with their neighbors today,” says Sisk, “and more engrossed in their own small circles, especially online.” Sisk encourages people to know their neighbors and their habits so they can tell when something isn’t right.
- Be vigilant. Pay attention to what’s going on outside your home. If you see a vehicle that doesn’t seem to belong in your neighborhood or that’s acting in a suspicious manner – passing by multiple times or very slowly, for instance, call the sheriff or police. It helps, says Sisk, if you can take note of make, model, color and tag number on a vehicle or note physical characteristics of a suspicious person on foot.
- Neighborhood Facebook groups can also be useful, says Sisk. It’s a way for people to quickly notify one another if something unusual is going on.
Sisk says he’s optimistic about the future of Catoosa County but he sees the need to be pro-active about reducing crime and recidivism and helping with mental health issues.
“I encourage my deputies to work as mentors in the schools,” says Sisk. “Many of them do and it means a lot to the kids to have someone in law enforcement show an interest in them, play a little basketball with them, play cards with them, talk to them. The kids light up when an officer visits them.”
As for those already “in the system,” Sisk says he’d like to see more efforts to help them turn their lives around. Sisk says he has an inmate mentor program at the county jail. “Inmates are paired with citizens who help them study for GEDs and help them with issues in their lives. We need to stop saying these things are not our problems. We need to get to the root of the problems and solve them, whether it’s education, helping people with addictions, helping with mental health issues or just helping change attitudes. The earlier we start, the better.”