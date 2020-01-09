Catoosa County Animal Control will be open extra hours during the week and a half day on Saturdays beginning Jan. 6.
To celebrate the new Saturday hours, K-9 Tub Time in Ringgold is offering a free bath to every dog adopted on Jan. 11, the first Saturday the shelter will be open.
Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry says the commissioners had been hearing from residents who said they couldn’t make it to the shelter due to their work schedules and decided to hire an extra full-time employee to make it possible to extend hours and days.
“Of course,” says Henry, “if people don’t come, it won’t be successful.”
Henry says all of his pets are ones he and his family have rescued over the years, including a dog that had been tied to a tree and left without water. “Sometimes I think rescues are the most loving animals. They seem to appreciate what you’ve done for them,” he says.
Henry also says that he wishes everyone would get their animals spayed and neutered. “It’s the first think my wife and I do when we get a new pet. Just do it. Then down the road you won’t have a litter of puppies or kittens you have to deal with.”
Debbie Price, owner of K-9 Tub Time in Ringgold, says she was excited to hear about the new shelter hours and immediately wanted to offer a bonus to those who adopt a dog on the first Saturday the shelter is open.
What you need to know
Catoosa County Animal Control
101 Allmond Trail, Ringgold
Phone: 706-935-2454
Facebook (see pictures of animals): https://www.facebook.com/catoosacountyanimalcontrol/
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. (no break for lunch); Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Important: Saturday hours are for adoptions only. No surrenders or animals turned in will be accepted on Saturdays.
K-9 Tub Time
7675 Nashville St., Ringgold
Phone: 706-935-3480
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groomer58/
Important: The free bath offer is for dogs adopted from Catoosa County Animal Control on Jan. 11. Call K-9 to make a bath appointment and bring adoption papers to your appointment.