On September 11, the Catoosa County Schools Partnership Program held its annual kick-off breakfast at The Colonnade in Ringgold, during which schools superintendent Denia Reese took the opportunity to thank those in attendance for supporting the schools through their donations of money, goods and time.
Buffy Hemphill, the CCPS Partnership Program Coordinator, told the gathering of business and community partners that during last school year their efforts resulted in support of over $1 million in monetary and product donations to the school system.
“In addition,” said Hemphill, “almost 90 individuals from businesses, churches or parent volunteers spent over 1,300 hours mentoring.”
Hemphill shared that the CCPS Student Leadership Academy volunteered for “Nourishing Children in Catoosa,” packing sack packs at Ringgold United Methodist Church for the third year. Ringgold Telephone Company, First Volunteer Bank, the Chattanooga Coca Cola Bottling Company and Tower Community Bank sponsored the event.
“Seven business partners,” said Hemphill, “sponsored the REACH Georgia Scholarship Program last year. They include the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the Chattanooga Coca Cola Bottling Company, John F. Eary, MedSTAT, Promise Pediatrics, the Ringgold Telephone Company Evitt Foundation and Shaw Industries. Through their support, we currently have 11 REACH scholars. During the month of October, the middle schools will have signing ceremonies for 5 additional REACH scholars bringing the total to 16 REACH scholars in Catoosa County.”
REACH scholarships are available to a limited number of 8th graders each year who prove themselves academically serious and meet certain income criteria. Reese says that over 60 colleges in Georgia either double or triple the scholarships. Local partners commit to mentoring REACH scholars to ensure their success.
Catoosa County Public Schools will wrap up its Partnership Program in May with a luncheon recognizing community partners in numerous categories. If you or your business or organization would like to learn more about the CCPS Partnership program, visit p2000.org or call Buffy Hemphill at 706-937-0305.