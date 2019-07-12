Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.