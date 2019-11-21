On Nov. 14, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted the “Chamber Networking at Lunch: The State of the County & Cities,” for which they invited each municipality in the county to share accomplishments of the past year. Left to right: Catoosa Chamber president Amy Jackson, Fort Oglethorpe city manager Jenny Simpkins, Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chair Steven Henry, Ringgold mayor pro tem Terry Crawford, state Sen. Jeff Mullis, state Rep. Dewayne Hill.