Catoosa Chamber State of County and Cities, speakers, others

On Nov. 14, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted the “Chamber Networking at Lunch: The State of the County & Cities,” for which they invited each municipality in the county to share accomplishments of the past year. Left to right: Catoosa Chamber president Amy Jackson, Fort Oglethorpe city manager Jenny Simpkins, Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chair Steven Henry, Ringgold mayor pro tem Terry Crawford, state Sen. Jeff Mullis, state Rep. Dewayne Hill.

 Contributed

On Nov. 14, leaders from Catoosa County, Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe appeared before a gathering of local and state officials and employees, as well as business owners and Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce members at The Colonnade in Ringgold to share how their particular municipalities have fared over the course of 2019.

The “Chamber Networking at Lunch: The State of the County & Cities” event was sponsored by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce.

To watch all the speeches in their entirety, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogVWBo3-8UY&amp;feature=youtu.be

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

