On Nov. 14, leaders from Catoosa County, Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe appeared before a gathering of local and state officials and employees, as well as business owners and Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce members at The Colonnade in Ringgold to share how their particular municipalities have fared over the course of 2019.
The “Chamber Networking at Lunch: The State of the County & Cities” event was sponsored by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce.
To watch all the speeches in their entirety, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogVWBo3-8UY&feature=youtu.be