Is reading well really important? Don’t a lot of people get by in life and even succeed without being good readers?
Richard Groves, director of the Catoosa County Library, believes that reading is so important to a good life and success that he and his staff are constantly trying to make the library an easier and more inviting place for everyone.
“Everyone is welcome here,” says Groves. “They can come and read books, use our computers, read magazines, check out music and movies. Families can come and spend time together. There’s no cost. You don’t have to buy anything to spend time at the library.”
Groves’ own children spend a good amount of time at the library. “Recently,” he says, “they had 49 books checked out. Sometimes they’ve read a few books before they even leave the library.”
Poor reading skills, says Groves, have been tied to the chance of ending up in prison, poverty, falling for scams and many other woes. Good reading skills, he says, open up opportunities for financial success, as well as offering up a lot of enjoyment.
Groves says he remembers his parents reading to him. “One of the earliest books I can remember,” he says, “is Richard Scarry’s ‘Cars and Trucks and Things that Go.’ Also, the Golden Books. I used to read ‘Pokey Little Puppy’ to my sister.”
When he was in eighth grade, Groves read “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton and got hooked on what he calls “realistic science fiction.”
Groves says one of his favorite quotes about reading is something Walt Disney said: "There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island."
If children see that reading is something their parents enjoy and something that is important to their parents, says Groves, it will be important to them. One of the best things parents can do for their children, he says, is make the library a part of their lives.
To make the library more accessible to the public and easier to use, the Catoosa Library has extended its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays by an hour and is open until 8 p.m. those days. It has also set up a self-checkout for patrons.
The library offers thousands of books, magazines, audio books, music CDs and movies – both at its physical location and online – at no cost. There’s a wide array of free programs and classes for children and adults. The public can use the library’s many computers and borrow electronic devices. There’s a genealogy research room, help learning to use electronic devices, even cake pans that can be borrowed.
“We hope,” says Groves, “that anyone who has never visited the library will come see what we’re all about.”
The Catoosa County Library is located at 108 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. To learn more about events, resources, hours and services, visit catoosacountylibrary.org or call 706-965-3600.
Is reading well really important? Don’t a lot of people get by in life and even succeed without being good readers?
Richard Groves, director of the Catoosa County Library, believes that reading is so important to a good life and success that he and his staff are constantly trying to make the library an easier and more inviting place for everyone.
“Everyone is welcome here,” says Groves. “They can come and read books, use our computers, read magazines, check out music and movies. Families can come and spend time together. There’s no cost. You don’t have to buy anything to spend time at the library.”
Groves’ own children spend a good amount of time at the library. “Recently,” he says, “they had 49 books checked out. Sometimes they’ve read a few books before they even leave the library.”
Poor reading skills, says Groves, have been tied to the chance of ending up in prison, poverty, falling for scams and many other woes. Good reading skills, he says, open up opportunities for financial success, as well as offering up a lot of enjoyment.
Groves says he remembers his parents reading to him. “One of the earliest books I can remember,” he says, “is Richard Scarry’s ‘Cars and Trucks and Things that Go.’ Also, the Golden Books. I used to read ‘Pokey Little Puppy’ to my sister.”
When he was in eighth grade, Groves read “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton and got hooked on what he calls “realistic science fiction.”
Groves says one of his favorite quotes about reading is something Walt Disney said: "There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island."
If children see that reading is something their parents enjoy and something that is important to their parents, says Groves, it will be important to them. One of the best things parents can do for their children, he says, is make the library a part of their lives.
To make the library more accessible to the public and easier to use, the Catoosa Library has extended its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays by an hour and is open until 8 p.m. those days. It has also set up a self-checkout for patrons.
The library offers thousands of books, magazines, audio books, music CDs and movies – both at its physical location and online – at no cost. There’s a wide array of free programs and classes for children and adults. The public can use the library’s many computers and borrow electronic devices. There’s a genealogy research room, help learning to use electronic devices, even cake pans that can be borrowed.
“We hope,” says Groves, “that anyone who has never visited the library will come see what we’re all about.”
The Catoosa County Library is located at 108 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. To learn more about events, resources, hours and services, visit catoosacountylibrary.org or call 706-965-3600.