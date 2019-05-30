On March 16, Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity held their Blue Jeans, Blue Grass Americana and Blueprints fundraiser at the Colonnade in Ringgold and raised $18,000 for the next house they’re building.
Headlining as entertainment at the event was the Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree hosted by Ringgold City Councilman Randall Franks, who has been a longtime supporter of Catoosa Habitat. The Jamboree entertainers included Franks, The Watkins Family, Wesley Crider, Ryan Anthony Stinson, Kimi Carter, Brian Blaylock and Regina Ivester Watkins.
“We wanted to do something casual,” says Catoosa Habitat executive director Penny Mahon, “something where people didn’t have to get dressed up. When we approached Randall about entertainment, he ran with it and he took no pay for it.”
Individual seats at the fundraiser, which was attended by over 300 people, went for $65. An entire table was $500. Nearly a dozen local businesses sponsored tables. There was also a silent auction populated with items donated by businesses and individuals to help raise money. All proceeds from the event are going toward the house that will be built for Katie Smith and her children. Smith’s son, Levi, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The house will be constructed with his needs, both present and future, in mind.
Catoosa Habitat took the opportunity of the fundraiser to begin a new tradition – they gave out five awards to volunteers who were nominated to be honored for the work they’ve done with Catoosa Habitat.
The Legacy Award went to Jimmy and Beckie Hatcher. “They were part of the group that founded Catoosa Habitat in 1991,” says Mahon. “They stay involved in many roles to this day.”
The Business of the Year award went to Community National Bank of Ringgold. “They’ve donated office space to us for 15 years,” Mahon says. “They help with fundraising, resource development and many of their employees help us. They’ve been great.”
The Volunteer of the Year award went to Randall Johnson. “We all love Randall,” says Mahon. “He’s been on our board in the past and he’s on our construction committee. He’s always working on-site, he works circles around people half his age and he’s very humble.”
The Church Partner of the Year award went to First Baptist Church of Ringgold. “A lot of the founding members of Catoosa Habitat attend the church and many members work with us,” says Mahon. “They’re also great about letting us use their facilities for meetings.”
The Lunch Provider award went to Fort Oglethorpe Chick-fil-A. “They provide many lunches for our volunteers on job sites,” says Mahon. “They provide lunch at our golf tournament, too, and they raised almost $800 for us with a “Gallons for Good” campaign where iced tea was sold by the gallon.”
Mahon says that honoring some of the people who have helped Catoosa Habitat build and repair homes was so much fun that they plan to make it an annual event.
Keep up with Catoosa Habitat on Facebook: facebook.com/HabitatForHumanityOfCatoosaCounty