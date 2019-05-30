Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity is holding a public meeting to explore the possibility of expanding into Walker County.
Penny Mahon, executive director of Catoosa Habitat, says Habitat International contacted her about the feasibility of including Walker County in what they offer. “I love the idea,” she says. “I get a lot of calls from people in Walker County looking for help with housing.”
Each Habitat is an independent organization, says Mahon. “We all come under the mother umbrella of Habitat International. They charter us and offer a lot of practical support, but we find our own projects, raise our own funds and operate independently of any other Habitat.”
Mahon says there would be many advantages to having one Habitat organization serving two counties. “This would give us some real advantages and save money. We would still only need one insurance policy, one office, one Habitat International membership. Our critical repair and cleanup programs would not need to be duplicated, only expanded.”
While Habitat’s primary focus is on building new affordable housing, they are increasingly helping in other ways, Mahon says. Their “Re-Habitat Critical Repair” and “Community Cleanup” programs help improve existing housing and properties, and Mahon says local Habitats are encouraged to keep informed about everything from housing options and costs to programs to help with utilities and food. “Habitat International urges us to network with other non-profits to help however we can. I often connect people with churches and programs that can help with needs that Habitat can’t address.”
Whether or not Catoosa Habitat expands into Walker County, says Mahon, depends on how much the community is interested and willing to get involved.
Mahon says many people think there’s not a role for them in Habitat because they have no building skills. “That’s not true at all,” she says. “We need people who can plan events, who are good with finances, who can do fundraising, research, grant writing and other things. We need people with construction skills, too, of course.”
Catoosa Habitat already owns some land in Walker County, says Mahon, so they have a bit of a head start getting established. If they can find people in the county willing to serve on their board and on committees and willing to get involved in promoting their programs in the county, Mahon says they will be on solid ground to proceed.
“We have so many wonderful people, groups and businesses who help us,” says Mahon, “and I’m excited about expanding that kind of community involvement into Walker County. We hope many people will come out to the meeting to learn more.”
The meeting will take place June 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Rhyne Board Room at the Lafayette/Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St. All are invited to attend.
To learn more about Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity, visit catoosahabitat.org or contact Penny Mahon at 706-861-5858.