- Meeting about expanding into Walker County: June 13, 6:30 p.m. at Lafayette/Walker County Library, 305 S. Duke St.
- Catoosa Habitat was established in 1991 by community members concerned about a lack of affordable housing.
- Catoosa Habitat funds no-interest mortgages for the people they build homes for.
- Catoosa Habitat keeps costs down through donations, buying practical accessories for houses, keeping house sizes modest, and depending on volunteer labor.
- Catoosa Habitat just finished building its 18th home and is about to begin its 19th.
- Catoosa Habitat has built a number of homes to accommodate wheel chairs and other special needs.
- People getting a Habitat home must invest at least 300 hours of “sweat equity” in the building of their home (work or if they are unable to work, “social sweat equity” in the form of things like thanking helpers and handing out water to workers).
- People getting a Habitat home must take a class in managing personal finances and in maintaining a home.
- People getting a Habitat home are assigned a family nurturer to help them navigate their new role as homeowners.
- Some Catoosa Habitat homeowners have already paid off their mortgages.
- Catoosa Habitat has a Re-Habitat Critical Repair program that helps home owners with important repairs on their houses and requires “sweat/social sweat equity” similar to that required in the new home program. Habitat’s Community Cleanup program operates in the same way.
- Catoosa Habitat helps connect people in a housing crisis with groups that can help them.
- Catoosa Habitat is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and is funded completely by donations, grants and the money new home owners pay back on their interest-free loans.
- The community is deeply involved with Catoosa Habitat. Local churches, businesses, schools, civic groups, families and individuals donate money, building materials, flooring, paint, appliances, landscaping supplies, food for volunteers and labor.
- Learn more at catoosahabitat.org.
