On January 14, 100 people gathered at the Catoosa campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College for a recognition and celebration ceremony.
The Catoosa County Public Schools From HERE to CAREER Academy was presented with a $3 million check from the Technical College System of Georgia, but more exciting yet, the first round of students, attending GNTC because the academy has not yet been built, was recognized with certificates and special cords for finishing their first semester in Mechatronics.
“Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” CCPS Superintendent Denia Reese told the gathering, “has an exceptional Industrial Systems Technology Program and a modern, high-tech lab here on the Catoosa County Campus.”
“According to GNTC administrators and instructor Cody Brewer,” Reese continued, “these students have been highly engaged and have succeeded beyond expectations. Every student here has A’s and B’s in their first semester in the program.”
Sixteen students from the three high schools in Catoosa County received “Industrial Electrician Certificates” from GNTC, presented by GNTC president Heidi Popham, as well as special recognition cords draped around their necks by Reese.
Reese recognized the many education, political, community and business leaders who have worked to bring the academy to life, as well as the parents of the students who are attending the academy. “From one parent to another,” she said, “you should be very proud of your child’s hard work and success.”
The students who earned certificates are:
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School: Luke Allen, Zaniel Carroll, Shannon Kinsey, Clyde Mussared, Kyle Pantages, Noah Phy, Kyle Pursley, Malik Ware
Ringgold High School: Tyler Wolfe-Driver, Connor Hutchins, Lucas Loboda, Emily Momberg, Taylor Pease and Ashlyn Propst
Heritage High School: Zach Adams and Davis Wyre