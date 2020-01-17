Catoosa County Parks and Recreation has announced the unification of Boynton Youth Sports Association and Ringgold Youth Sports Association. The two groups are now one, run by CCPR, with an advisory committee that has members from both formerly individual associations, says Caitlin Conduff, CCPR director.
“We are pleased to be able to provide youth sports opportunities inexpensively,” says Conduff.
Registration is now open for T-ball for ages 3-5, baseball or softball for ages 5-14, soccer for ages 5-12, volleyball for ages 9-15, and basketball for ages 7-16.
Registration fees are $50 per child for most sports and $25 per child for younger ages in a few sports. There is an extra $25 fee per child for those who do not live in Catoosa County.
Regular registration is open through Feb. 16. Late registration (an extra $5 per child) is Feb. 17-21.
To learn more or to register, visit www.teamsideline.com/catoosacountyga or call 706-891-4199.