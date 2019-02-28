The Catoosa County Fire Department will soon receive new breathing gear after commissioners awarded a nearly $375,000 bid for the needed equipment on Feb. 19.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Fire Chief Randy Camp presented the recent bid results to the board.
“Back in Dec., we requested to go out to bid for 50 new breathing apparatuses,” Camp said. “This would be purchased out of the 2014 SPLOST funds, which currently has a balance of $1.2 million.
Camp says the need for the new gear stems several air tanks getting up there in age.
“Our department currently has 83 air packs, and 33 of those are around the 2008 or 2009 year model,” Camp said. “It’s the other 50 that we need to replace.”
Camp explained that some of the tanks in the department right now are 30 years old.
“We have eight that are 30 years old, eight that’s 29, two that’s 22 years old, 13 that’s 21 years old, and down to 17 that are 20 years, and two of them that’s 18 years old,” Camp said. “We’re asking to replace the older packs that are over the 15-year lifespan.”
The bids were recently received and the lowest bid for 50 breathing apparatuses was $374,419.64 by MES/Lawmen Supply Company.
One of the biggest issued with the current equipment is not only the age of the existing tanks, but also the fact that replacement parts are becoming harder to come by if repairs need to be made.
Then, there’s the standards that change every four years on them, so that’s another dilemma you’re confronted with,” Camp said.
The board ultimately unanimously approved the purchase.