A Catoosa County teen is facing charges of statutory rape and other sex crimes amid allegations that he had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl in early April, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Garrett M. Muensterman, 18, of 19 Gale Street in Ringgold was arrested May 2 on charges of statutory rape, child molestation, and two counts of sodomy.
Muensterman was released from Catoosa County jail Friday, May 3 on a $37,500 bond.
The charges against Muensterman stem from a complaint filed on April 8.
On that day, a concerned mother visited the Sheriff’s Office to file a formal report claiming her 14-year-old daughter had sex with the 18-year-old Muensterman while at a friend’s house on Pine Grove Road over the two-day period of April 5-6.
Detectives were notified of the complaint and an investigation was launched, which subsequently lead to Thursday’s arrest almost a month later.