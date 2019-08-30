- Baker, Joshua, 2884 LaFayette Road, Apartment 2, Fort Oglethorpe, pedestrian under the influence *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Baxter, Justin, 212 Doe Love Avenue, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Beaver, James, 45 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor) *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Brock, Douglas, 282 Brock Road, Summerville, violation probation (felony)
- Butch, Alec, 2437 East Clark Avenue, Maryville, Tenn., marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
- Chambers, Jacob, 1201 Boynton Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Cruse, Dennis, 384 McMillion Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers, loitering or prowling
- Dasko, Rodney, 4519 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), loitering or prowling
- Dover, Tiffany, Ringgold, criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Frady, Kevin, 1618 Stateline Road, Rossville, criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Garner, Stewart, 57 Amberwood Drive, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- Garner, Byron, 603 Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Gilreath, Adam, 4803 16th Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Jacobs, James, 46 Varnell Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Jeffery, Patricia, 347 Steele Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Jones, Kevin, 188 Leathers Ford, Dahlonega, violation probation (felony)
- Kaiser, Dylan, 103 Bech Drive, Ringgold, simple assault (family violence) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Ledbetter, Kyle, 6457 North Matheson Drive, Citrus Springs, Fl., possession and use of drug-related objects
- Locklear, Robert, 7 Catherine St., Rossville, driving without license on person, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Mason, Shelley, 6689 Hickory Brooke Road, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Messer, Tony, 383 Hullander Hollow, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
- Molina, Elier, 2204 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., bond surrender, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, bench warrant possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Morrison, John, 215 Battlewood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, computer or electronic pornography (felony)
- Nation, Christopher, 4212 Linton Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary (first degree, felony)
- Quinton, Garland, 570 Pinewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container, simple battery (family violence)
- Ratliff, Keyondra, 6781 Hickory Manor, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor) *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Rhodes, Martin, 2212 East 27th, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor), criminal trespass
- Smith, Justin, 269 Steele Road, Unit 14, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Stanley, Jimmy, 108 Wayne's Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Williams, Wesley, 44 Dawn Lane, Tunnel Hill, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Young, Samuel, 3000 McGill Cemetery Road, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Ballard, Galan, 704 Wooten Road, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Barrett, Candida, 105 Park St., Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Bates, Maggie, giving false name to law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, contempt of court
- Bell, James, 11 Pinto Lane, Ringgold, aggravated stalking, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Bentley, Jeremy, 3521 Marbletop Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2), simple battery (x2)
- Byers, Zachary, 1132 Iris Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Cunningham, Aaron, 3412 Bennett Road, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Farley, Casey, 2714 Creekside Place, Cleveland, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Gilbert, Earnest, 2823 Fifth Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x5), theft by taking (felony) (x2)
- Ginsburg, James, 6 Valentine Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Gossett-Parrish, Patricia, 525 Peters St., Calhoun, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Grant, Justin, 20 Dogwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), violation parole
- Grant, Jacob, 20 Dogwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony), theft by taking
- Hubbard, Holsey, 6170 Lamp Post Place, College Park, special presentation
- Loach, Sherry, 107 Cedar Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Lynch, Danny, 35 Larson Loop, Cartersville, violation of family violence order (misdemeanor)
- McAghren, Angel, 102 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, court production order
- McCulligh, Stephen, 60 Perkins Lane, Rossville, court production order, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- McCulloch, Kenny, 8347 Wild Fig Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear (felony), court production order
- Donielle Moore, 2316 Green Forest Drive, Chattanooga, bond surrender (theft by shoplifting), failure to appear (felony)
- Morrow, Allen, 6909 County Road 319, Alvardo, TX., possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container (misdemeanor), permitting unlawful use of vehicle
- Orr, Duane, 217 Hobbins Dr., Dublin, Ga., court production order, failure to appear (felony)
- Proctor, Joseph, 1016 Floyd Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Rockholt, Phillip, 155 Summit Dr., Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Silmon, Johnna, 222 West State Line Road, Rossville, bond surrender, reckless driving, DUI, aggravated assault (x2), weaving, battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Smith, Travis, 3700 Fountain Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smith, William, 837 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smoot-Rizzo, Paul, 5524 FM 2738, Burleson, TX., possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container (misdemeanor), DUI drugs, driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Stephens, Robert, 51 Lawman Lane, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Templeton, Michael, 120 Sharondale Drive, Dalton, failure to appear (felony), bond surrender: marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), firearm by convicted felon, altered ID on vehicle, possession of weapons during the commission of a crime
- Thomas, Sherman, 28 Rowdy Lane, Rossville, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Welden, Tori, 201 Ivy St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Wilson, Morris, 397 McDonald Drive, Ringgold, court production order, failure to appear (felony)
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 12-25, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney