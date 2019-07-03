The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to identify a person of interest in the case of a Tunnel Hill man who was found dead last week.
According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, Catoosa County Deputy responded to 1288 Smith Chapel Road in Tunnel Hill on June 24 to complete a welfare check on the resident.
At that time, it was discovered that Roger Epps, the homeowner, was deceased.
“All evidence indicates that the victim passed away from natural causes,” Sheriff Sisk said.
The person of interest in the case, which the sheriff’s office has provided a photo of, is believed to be Christopher Helton.
Helton was living with Mr. Epps at the time of his death and is classified as a person of interest for failing to report the victim’s death.
Sisk says detectives believe Helton is also possibly in possession of the deceased victim’s property.
“He is currently being charged with financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking,” Sisk said via press release. “At this time, investigators have not had any contact with this subject.”
Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts or identity of the person pictured is encouraged to contact Detective J.C. Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.