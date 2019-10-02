The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department has announced the creation of a “Safe Exchange Zone” so the public can have a safe space to trade and/or sell items.
With so many people buying, selling, and trading items with strangers they encounter through online market places, instances of people being taken advantage of or even harmed do happen.
The “Safe Exchange Zone,” which is located at the Sheriff’s Office at 5842 U.S. 41 in Ringgold, is designed to protect the community by offering proximity to law enforcement and 24/7 video recording.
The zone offers designated parking spaces for those making transactions; however those utilizing the space are not required to sign in with the sheriff's office.
“Even with the 24-hour video recording at the Sheriff’s Office, we still recommend meeting to make exchanges during daylight hours,” the department said via public service announcement on Tuesday. “Tell a friend where you’re going and remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it’s likely a scam.”