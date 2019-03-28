The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, the grant is to be used to purchase rugged computers for Sheriff’s Office vehicles to aid in electronic field reports and more specifically, accident reports that are submitted to the state.
“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is committed to keeping everyone safe on our roads and highways, from the smallest precious cargo to the most seasoned drivers,” said GOHS Director Harris Blackwood.
Sisk says his office is always looking for ways to improve his agency, and that the grant will help with that effort.
“The Sheriff’s Office is always looking for grant opportunities to improve equipment, and this GOHS grant is one that will improve our ability to report from the field more efficiently,” Sheriff Sisk said.
Anyone seeking additional information about the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety or its programs can visit them online at www.gahighwaysafety.org.