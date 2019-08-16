Catoosa County receives safety grant

Catoosa County received a $7,475 safety grant, and was presented with the funds during the Aug. 6 Board of Commissioner's meeting. Pictured from left; Commissioners Jeff Long, Chuck Harris, Commission Chairman Steven Henry, ACCG Insurance Marketing and Field Service Representative Joe Dan Thompson, County Manager Alisha Vaughn, Commissioners Jim Cutler and Charlie Stephens. 

 Adam Cook

Catoosa County has received a safety grant and plans to use the money to install Automated External Defibrillator (AED) units in various county buildings as a safety measure for the future.

During the Aug. 6 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, ACCG Insurance Marketing and Field Service Representative Joe Dan Thompson explained the county’s history with the company’s worker’s compensation program and presented commissioners a funds dividend.

“We give a dividend back to back to our members – we’ve been doing that since 1985,” Thompson explained.

To date, Thompson says those dividends have exceeded $82 million.

“Catoosa County has been in the program since 1989 and you’ve received dividend every year since 1996 totaling $915,721, and that’s in the form of a premium credit on the worker’s compensation coverage,” Thompson said.

In March of this year, Thompson said the company did a $6 million dividend, which includes cash and safety grants.

“This year, your special dividend for 2019 was $54,458,” Thompson said. “As far as the safety grant, the county was eligible for $7500 grant.

After the application was filled out and applied for by Catoosa County Human Resources Generalist Marie Barbee, the application was processed, and ultimately returned the grant award for $7,475.

During the meeting, Thompson also presented commissioners and County Manager Alisha Vaughn with a ceremonial “big check,” and congratulated officials on their years of involvement with the program.

Adam Cook is a general assignment reporter and covers the Walker-Catoosa County area. He has been a reporter since 2009.