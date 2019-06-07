The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has appointed its Assistant Fire Chief Steve Quinn to the role of County Emergency Management and 911 Director.
The Board announced the appointment Thursday afternoon, June 6 via press release in a move that promotes Quinn from interim to full-time EMA/911 Director.
Quinn has served Catoosa County starting as a Volunteer Fireman since 1999, a full-time Fireman since 2001, and has served as Assistant Fire Chief since 2015.
The position came open in March after then Director Dennis Thayer was fired on the grounds that he failed to develop departmental policies as instructed, and attended an out of town training after County Manager Alisha Vaughn told him not to.
Quinn returns to a familiar full-time position after having served as Catoosa County EMA Director from 2006 to 2014; and has been serving as Interim EMA/911 Director for the past four months.