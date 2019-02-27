Catoosa County's Board of Commissioners will recognize those battling mental disabilities throughout March after signing a proclamation supporting Intellectual Development Disabilities Month.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner's meeting, County Attorney Clifton "Skip" Patty spoke about the proclamation and the great work being done by Lookout Mountain Community Services.
"Intellectual development disability is a condition which today affects an estimated 4.6 million American children, adults, and their families," Patty said. "The most effective weapons for alleviating the serious problems associated with intellectual development disabilities are public knowledge and understanding."
A handful of intellectually disabled persons and their families were in attendance for the meeting and were able to visit with commissioners before the meeting was called to order.
"Lookout Mountain Community Services improves the quality of life for citizens of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties by providing services to intellectually developmentally disabled persons and their families," Patty said. "Therefore, it is fitting to proclaim the month of March 2019 Intellectual Developmental Disability Month in Catoosa County, Ga."