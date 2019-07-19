Catoosa County officials have signed a proclamation declaring August as Blood Assurance Month to recognize the local blood bank’s great work in the community.
During the July 16 Catoosa County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, the proclamation was signed recognizing not only Blood Assurance as an organization, but also the continuous work the group does to serve those in need.
“Blood Assurance donors in Catoosa and Walker Counties are caring and committed people who are responsive to the needs of others,” County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty said. “We, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners do hereby proclaim August 2019 as Blood Assurance Month in Catoosa County in honor of a volunteer organization and their staffs that contribute to the health of their fellow citizens by drawing, transporting, testing, and supplying blood to save lives every day.”
According to Patty, Blood Assurance needs 400 units of blood per day to meet the needs of the hospitals in the region they serve, which includes Catoosa and Walker Counties.
Patty added that Blood Assurance expects to draw 104,000 units of blood in 2019, and that each blood donation can save the lives of up to three people.
Those eager to donate blood can do so at the Blood Assurance office located at 2720 Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe Monday through Saturday each week.