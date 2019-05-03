Catoosa County recently named County Clerk Melissa Hannah as its STAR Award Employee of the Quarter.
Hannah was introduced by County Manager Alisha Vaughn, who doted on Hannah’s professionalism, work ethic, and willingness to help staff and residents in any situation.
“Every quarter, I get the pleasure of presenting the STAR Award to an employee that goes above and beyond the call of duty, and tonight, that award goes to Melissa Hannah,” Vaughn said. “It’s a well-deserved award. “
Vaughn opined that working as a public servant can sometimes be difficult, but that Hannah sets a great example with both county staff and the public.
“I think that Melissa is the perfect example of what a public servant should be; she helps keep us all straight,” Vaughn said. “She fills all of our open records requests and she does it with a smile on her face. She’s just an awesome employee, but above that she’s an awesome person.”