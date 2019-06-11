Catoosa County recently recognized the great efforts of one its hardest working departments by issuing a proclamation for National Public Works Week.
During the last week of May, the Catoosa County Commissioners signed off on the proclamation recognizing the 59th annual National Public Works Week May 19-25, a week that is sponsored each year by both the American and Canadian Public Works Associations.
During the May 22 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty spoke about the importance of Catoosa County’s Public Works employees and read the proclamation aloud.
“Public Works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities,” Patty said.
Per the proclamation, those in the department do their part on a daily basis to make sure the necessary standards are met for the community to run accordingly.
“These infrastructure, facilities, and services could not be provided without dedicated efforts of our public works professionals who are engineers, managers and employees at all levels of government and the private sector who are responsible for rebuilding, improving, and protecting our nation’s transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings, and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens,” Patty said.