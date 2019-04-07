Catoosa County has agreed to a one-year extension on its emergency management mass notification system.
During the March 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Interim EMA Director Steve Quinn said the agreement with Everbridge will keep residents abreast of emergencies for the next year.
“What I have for you this evening is a one-year extension of our Everbridge mass notification system; the total cost for this is $16,876,” Quinn said. “This is the mass notification system that was installed in 2012 shortly after our tornado. It’s the same as previous years.
Quinn said the community has gotten a lot of use out of the system with a large number of residents already receiving alerts during severe weather or other emergency situations.
“I checked today and we currently have 27,654 subscribers on the system,” Quinn said.
Along with the extension, the board also unanimously approved a one-year maintenance contract with Vertiv Corporation for service of a backup battery system for 911.
“This is basically the battery backup system that if the power was to go out, would work in conjunction with the generator to make sure that we don’t lose power at any time,” Quinn explained.