Catoosa County has reached an agreement with The Red Cross to coordinate shelter sites during times of disaster.
During the Aug. 20 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Catoosa County EMA Director Steve Quinn presented an agreement to commissioners that would allow the Red Cross to set up shelters in the county at voting precincts.
“The request is for a facility use agreement with Red Cross,” Quinn said. “This will allow the county and The Red Cross to enter into an agreement using voting buildings in Graysville, Poplar Springs, Wood Station, and Keith as shelters in the event that we have another large disaster.”
In addition to the agreement on shelter sites, commissioners also approved two annual maintenance agreements; one for recording services and the other for Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software.
“The first item I have for you tonight is an annual service agreement with Motorola and this is for our Verint recording system,” Quinn explained. “It’s a system that records all of our phone lines and radio traffic. The total price is $20,790 and this is an annual agreement.”
As for the CAD software, Quinn said the plan is for this to be the final year using the current software.
“This maintenance agreement is with Caliber Interact for the current CAD software,” Quinn said. “The total price is $9,388.40. This will take us through September of 2020 when hopefully we’ll be switching over to our new CAD software.”
Commissioners unanimously approved all three agreements by a 5-0 vote.