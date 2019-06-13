Several thousand dollars worth of property including seven vehicles was recently stolen from a Rossville car lot, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary and subsequent thefts occurred sometime between the evening of May 30 and the Morning of May 31 at M & R Motors on Lafayette Road in Rossville.
Deputies were dispatched to the car lot just before 9 a.m. Friday morning, May 31 after business’s bookkeeper arrived at work to find that someone or multiple persons had entered and ransacked the office.
After assessing the scene, the office manager told police the company’s checkbook was missing, as well as five photo IDs and five debit cards that customers had left behind.
It was discovered that the suspect(s) entered through an unlocked window near the rear of the building.
The culprit(s) also entered an unlocked storage building and made off with an air compressor, car battery, and miscellaneous tools, reports show.
When employees checked the lot’s inventory, it was also discovered that seven vehicles were missing and two on the lot had been damaged.
Detectives were notified of the situation and were quickly able to locate two of the vehicles – one was found at the Circle K gas station on Lafayette Road at Schmitt Road.
Shortly thereafter, a second vehicle was located in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The Ford F-150 truck that was located at the Circle K gas station also had the stolen car battery in the bed of the truck, reports show.
On June 4, detectives were notified that two of the checks stolen from the car lot’s office were cashed at the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union branch in Fort Oglethorpe.
Currently, detectives are working with the bank to secure footage of the transactions.
The vehicles yet to be recovered include a 1991 Nissan pickup truck, 2004 Toyota Solara, 1991 Chevrolet CK 1500, 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, 2006 Ford Freestyle, and a 2009 Nissan Versa.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing vehicles is encouraged to contact Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.