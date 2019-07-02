Catoosa County detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Rossville last month, but are having to do so with very few leads, officials say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the robbery occurred at the Sunset Market convenience store at 550 Page Road in Rossville just after 11:30 p.m. on June 15.
During the incident, three victims were held up and gunpoint by a man in a mask while they were attempting to lock up and close the store, reports show.
The primary victim said he gave the suspect approximately $4,500 when the man confronted him with pistol and demanded cash.
The suspect also took approximately $600 in cash from one wallet and $100 from another.
Victims described the man as wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and a mask. The victims also explained that the man had been parked on the right side of the store’s lot before he approached them and committed the robbery.
The suspect drove off in a small, black passenger car, but the victims were unable to determine the make and model of the vehicle, reports show.
The case is being investigated by Detective Doug Licklider, but Sheriff Gary Sisk says there isn’t a whole lot to go on.
“We have very little info or leads on this case,” Sisk said via email July 2.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the getaway vehicle, or the incident in general is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.