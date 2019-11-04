More than 10 months after first initiating the engineering phase, Catoosa County officials have awarded the construction bid for infrastructure upgrades to the sheriff’s office and jail.
During the Oct. 15 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown discussed the recent bidding process and presented his recommendation to the board.
“This is the proposed contract for the sheriff’s office infrastructure improvements – services are needed to mitigate and manage the stormwater runoff at the sheriff’s office,” Brown said. “Rain events typically flood the parking lot, which affects the movement of vehicles at the sheriff’s department.”
Over the years, instances have existed where patrol vehicles have had a hard time getting in and out of the jail due to the flooding issues.
In December, the county secured an engineering agreement with CTI Engineers that include survey work, hydrological analysis, design, bid assistance, and construction administration in the amount of $53,600.
Now, Brown says the needs of the site have been determined.
“Engineers have evaluated the site and have determined four locations, that should alleviate some of the flooding at the parking lot,” Brown said. “Also, during the planning stage it was determined that the fuel pumps at the courthouse need to be closed and insulation of new pumps and tanks should be installed.”
After going through the purchasing and bid process, Brown said only one bid was received.
“We received one bidder – it was Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun, Ga. in the amount of $621,411.32,” Brown said. “The project would be funded by 2014 stormwater SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) and 2014 public building SPLOST. The building SPLOST part would pay for the improvements to the gas pumps, and then the stormwater SPLOST would pay for the other portion.”
The board unanimously approved the bid award, and Brown said the work could start immediately with the approval in place.
“The whole idea is to try to store some of that water,” Brown said. “You’re getting water from two different directions that’s trying to get down to the creek.”