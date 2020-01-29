Catoosa County has approved a bid award for the planned East Nickajack Road project off Alabama Highway.
During the Jan. 21 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown presented his bid recommendation to commissioners and gave some details regarding the overall scope of the project.
“The proposed contract approval is for the East Nickajack Road sub-terrain base, asphalt, and guardrail repair replacement,” Brown said. “East Nickajack Road extends from Alabama Highway (Ga. 151) east to the Whitfield County line a top Taylor’s Ridge.”
Brown said part of the problem with the road is the slope of its shoulder, which is why engineers have laid our specific needs for the work.
“The road shoulder of the westbound lane is showing signs of slope failure,” Brown said. “Geo-technical engineers have provided field drilling and engineering analysis, and have provided alternatives for repair. CTI Engineering has provided contract documents and specifications for the project and has reviewed the submitted proposals.”
According to bid documents, the lowest of the four bids came in at $637,000 while the highest was submitted at just over $1.1 million.
“All bidders were experienced with projects having conditions and complexities similar to the project,” Brown explained. “The bidder with the lowest responsible bid and recommended by CTI Engineering is Talley Construction in the amount of $637,671.86.”
The project will be paid for with funds from the 2014 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), and was unanimously approved by way of a 5-0 vote.