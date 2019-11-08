Local authorities are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing from Ringgold on Nov. 4, police say.
According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, the family of Kelly Ann McInnes, 28, reporter her missing on Nov. 4 after she (McInnes) packed her vehicle with most of her belongings and left her residence located at 86 Brownwood Lane in Ringgold.
According to family members, McInnes suffers from mental health issues and has not been taking her medication.
McInnes left the residence in her white 2019 Hyundai Tucson, which has a Florida license play that reads 28EET.
According to Sheriff Sisk, there have been sightings of McInnes and her vehicle through the course of the week.
“On Nov. 6, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the vehicle was observed the previous date by a camera license plate reader at the intersection of Northside Parkway and Mount Paran Road in Atlanta, Ga.,” Sisk said Friday via press release. “The vehicle was gone prior to local law enforcement arriving at the area.”
The Sheriff’s Department was later notified on Nov. 7 that McInnes rented a hotel room in Jasper, Ga. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
When law enforcement arrived, hotel personnel advised that McInnes had checked into a room, but had already checked out. Hotel personnel advised McInnes was alone when she checked into the hotel.
On Nov. 7, 2019, Sisk says his office was notified that McInnes’ vehicle was observed via a camera license plate reader at 11:30 p.m. that evening near Church Street and Margaret Avenue Marietta, Ga. Again, local law enforcement responded to the area, but the vehicle was gone prior to their arrival.
On Friday, Nov. 8, detectives were notified that McInnes’ debit card was used at a gas station in Savannah, Ga. earlier on in the day.
“Family members have advised that McInnes may be headed to South Carolina or Florida,” Sisk said.
Sisk added that McInnes’ situation might be related to her medical condition rather than her being taken against her will.
“Although McInnes is a legal adult and is legally able to leave her residence, there is still concern about her mental welfare,” Sisk said. “There is no evidence to suggest McInnes is with anyone else or being held or manipulated against her will. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other law enforcement agencies will continue to search for McInnes to check on her welfare.”
Anyone with information regarding Kelly Ann McInnes is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at -706-935-2424 or 706-935-2323.
A $10,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information that leads to the locating and safe return of McInnes.