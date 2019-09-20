Catoosa County officials have agreed to purchase a new software package that will include a revamped website to allow the public easier access to archives and information.
During the Sept. 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Manager Alisha Vaughn presented a proposal to the board and discussed how the new software will help with interdepartmental communication and the public’s ability to garner information.
“Catoosa County staff asked for proposals from vendors to provide software that would enhance transparency in delivery of information to county employees,” Vaughn said. “After careful review, staff recommends approval of the Granicus Software package including Gov Delivery, Gov Access and the Peak Agenda Management software.”
Vaughn said the software will allow departments to communicate and share information, and County Clerk Melissa Hannah explained how the new software will allow the public quick online access to projects or ongoing agenda items being discussed in meetings.
“Say you want to log on and you want to see when they talk about Smith Road – you could just go in and on the Peak Agenda Software type in Smith Road, and then pull up every single meeting for Smith Road,” Hannah said. “Say you go to the February 2 meeting – click that meeting, and it will go to that exact spot in the video. You can play the video and see the discussion about Smith Road. It’ll jump to that section of the agenda, and it’ll also turn to that section of the minutes. It will make it more accessible for everyone.”
Hannah added that the software includes mass notifications and connection to the county’s social media accounts.
“Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – right now we post each one individually and make individual posts,” Hannah explained. “Now, we would go into our software and create our post that would be automatically distributed to all those accounts.”
The cost of the software package is a little pricey up front, but Vaughn says that has a lot do with the initial purchase of the programs.
“There’s a one-time cost for all three softwares, and that’s $39,525, and that would be paid for out of SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds,” Vaughn said. “Of course, there’s annual fees every year after that, but they’re minimal compared to the initial cost of the software. This will include a total redesign of the website also.”
Vaughn says she worked with city staff to find a company that could package everything the county was looking for and also provide great support and security.
“Granicus is a very well-known company that has been in business for years and years and years, and they specialize in serving local governments,” Vaughn said.
As for the website being updated, Vaughn explained that each department will essentially have their own site located within the Catoosa County website.
“This also includes training for each department, so that way they can add information to their own site,” Vaughn said. “There’s a chain of approval for that, so we basically review information before it gets posted, but it’ll allow us to keep the website more up to date.”
A timetable for when the new software would be up and running wasn't given, but commissioners ultimately approved the purchase by a unanimous 5-0 vote.