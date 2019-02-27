Catoosa County has approved a new radio equipment contract for its 911 and Emergency Management Agency.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner's meeting, 911 and EMA Director Dennis Thayer presented the contract proposal to commissioners while also explaining its need and how the funding would be handled.
"I’m requesting that you (the board) enter into a contract with Motorola Solutions for the amount of $85,944," Thayer said. "This is a cooperative effort contract with Dade and Walker counties for replacement of our equipment on Canyon Ridge.
As is the case with sometimes, Thayer says the equipment is becoming outdated.
"This facility was built in 2008," Thayer said. "At that time, we took used equipment to save money and put it in there. That facility is a repeater for our radio system. That equipment has reached its end of life."
Thayer says Catoosa, Walker and Dade Counties have been in a partnership with Tennessee Valley Radio System since 2008, and that each county will contribute to cost of the new equipment.
"In 2008, there was a need for a repeater tower on Canyon Ridge," Thayer said. "We went into that with a cooperative effort. There was a grant that was applied for and won that did not include all of the equipment and all the funding for the site, but we shared the cost at that time. At that time, we put used repeater equipment in the site knowing that it would not last a full 20 years. That equipment, by the end of this year, will no longer be usable. Motorola Solutions has been engaged to put new repeater equipment in that site. The total cost is $265,870, with our portion being $85,944, and the rest being paid for by both Walker and Dade counties in equal amounts."
Commissioner Chuck Harris asked about the lifespan of the equipment and was informed that it should last 10 years minimum.
"Motorola says it will go at least 10 years,” Thayer replied. "Each county is paying an equal amount to replace the equipment."
In addition to the radio contract, commissioners also gave their approval for Thayer to seek bids for a new computer-aided dispatch system.
"We're looking to solicit proposals for the replacement of our computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management system for law enforcement and fire,"Thayer said. "Our current computer-aided dispatch system was put in service 2005; it’s 13, almost 14 years old and it’s time to replace it.
Thayer explained that the funds are currently available, but that they're expected to be later in the year.
"This is a 2019 SPLOST project, which doesn’t come into play until after July; however, we anticipate the vetting of vendors and the approval process to take several months," Thayer said. "It’ll be into the summer or possibly into the fall before we decide who our vendor will be, so I’m requesting approval to put out a solicitation for proposals for replacement of that current software."
The board unanimously approved both endeavors.