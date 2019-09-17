Catoosa County officials have approved a lease agreement to relocate the Public Defender and Coroner’s offices.
During the Sept. 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Chad Young presented the new lease agreement which result in an immediate move.
“These two lease agreements are actually for adjoining commercial space in the Remco Business Center at 68 and 72 Millennium Circle,” Young said. “There are 1,200-square-feet per side, and these would be temporary occupancy for the Public Defender’s Office since they are going to be vacating the house that they currently occupy behind the Post Office.”
Young added that some of the space will be remodeled so the Coroner could utilize the office as well.
“The rent is $900 per unit, so $1,800 per month total,” Young said. “The landlord has also agreed that we can go ahead and occupy the premises effective immediately, but that rent would not start accruing until October. Essentially, we would get the first month’s rent at no cost.”
The lease agreement is of the one-year variety, but includes renewal options each year at a 3-percent increase.
“We’re not required to put down a security deposit, and it covers garbage service, water and sewer, and we would be responsible for any other utilities,” Young said.
The biggest reason for the relocation of the Public Defender’s Office is the inadequacies of the current building. According to Lead Public Defender David Dunn, the building is simply falling apart.
“The building has foundation issues, the floor is falling in, there’s mold – it’s in bad shape,” Dunn explained. “It’ll take a very little modification; some repainting, but otherwise, it’s pretty much ready to move into.”
Dunn said other renovations will include adding some partition walls to create the office space needed his team of lawyers.
“We should be able to accommodate everybody, which is something we really can’t do in the space we’re in now,” Dunn said.
The board unanimously approved the lease agreement by a 5-0 vote.