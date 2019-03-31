The Catoosa County Library has reached a new annual agreement for digital services to keep up media access for local card holders.
During the March 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Library Director Richard Groves recommended approval of the new deal to the board and explained the number of benefits and services the deal would include.
“I am here looking for approval of the Hoopla service agreement,” Groves said. “Hoopla is a digital library of eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and it’s available to anyone with a Catoosa County Library Card 24/7 no matter when the library is open, which is great because everybody can’t be at the library when the library is open.”
Groves said having so many services available to residents only enhances the library’s popularity.
“This would expand the library’s reach to everyone in the community,” Groves said. “Everybody with a smartphone, anybody with internet access would effectively have increased access to library services.”
Groves explained that the agreement includes a $12,000 deposit because it is an On-Demand program.
“As soon a patron downloads an item, the vendor then owes the publisher for that license,” Groves said. “We can put limits in place as well for the number of downloads someone can do every month. In other words, we won’t rack up $30,000 or $40,000 in charges; it’ll be limited to whatever we decide.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement, and Groves added that state grant funds and budgeted SPLOST dollars would contribute to the funding.
“We have SPLOST funding and state grant funding that we can use for this,” Groves said. “The library receives a state grant each year to use on services and materials such as this.”