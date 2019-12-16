Catoosa County officials have approved a 2021 grant request for the Trans-Aid Department, which will help with operating, administrative, and equipment expenses.
During the Dec. 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Marie Barbee with the Trans-Aid Department presented the grant request to the board for approval and explained in detail how the grant funds will contribute to Trans-Aid operations.
“This grant reimburses the county for roughly 50-percent of our operational and administrational cost as well as providing for most of the cost associated with capital purchases,” Barbee said. “For fiscal year 2021, we are requesting $338,567 through the grant. In addition, we’re requesting to replace three of our buses that have met the five-year, hundred thousand mile service life as well as add an additional bus for the eighth full-time driver we have hired – she is currently having to use a non-wheelchair accessible county sedan. The total cost for the four vehicles is $190,035.68 of which the county only pays 10-percent, so that would be $19,003.57."
Barbee added that funding for other technology equipment will also be part of the request.
“We’re also requesting $21,597.92 in small capital expenses for the transit bus video system, as well as three new office computers to replace our 10-year-old units,” Barbee said. “The grant and GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) will also reimburse the county for 90-percent of those costs of the small capital expenses leaving the county to only cover $2,159.79. This is not the final contract, but merely our grant request that we submit to GDOT yearly."
Barbee says the final grant contract will be presented to the board once it’s received in the summer time.
Before the grant request was approved, Commissioner Chuck Harris asked about the fate of the vehicles that need to be replaced due to their service life.
County Manager Alisha Vaughn said the county has the opportunity to purchase those vehicles if commissioners decide to do so.
“We do have the option to purchase them for a minimum cost, so at that time we just have to decide if we want to purchase them or turn them back in,” Vaughn said. “It’ll be a year from now, but we would have the option of purchasing them for a set price by the state.
According to Chief Financial Officer Carol Roberts, the price for those vehicles was approximately $4,500 last year.
“It was right under $5,000, which is not a bad price if we have something that we can use it for,” Vaughn said. “We will definitely make sure that we look at that option when they become available.”
Ultimately, commissioners unanimously approved the grant request by way of a 5-0 vote.