Catoosa County officials have signed off on a grant that will contribute to the annual funding of its Trans-Aid program.
During the most recent Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 3, Trans-Aid Director Jason Warren explained how the grant works and gave commissioners some data to show how much the program is utilized by residents on a regular basis.
“I’m before you today to present the contract between the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Catoosa County,” Warren said. “This is our 5311 Grant contract. The amount of the contract is for $275,165 that the Federal Transit Authority would give us as a reimbursement for operation of the transit system. It’s a full 50-percent of our operating budget.”
During the discussion, Commissioner Charlie Stephens inquired as to how many people the county’s Trans-Aid department provides transportation to on a regular basis.
“I know for a one-month period, from July 20 to Aug 20, we did almost 1,783 trips,” Warren replied. “It was 15,000 miles roughly, which is just a little bit over halfway around the globe in one month.
Commissioners unanimously approved the contract agreement by a 5-0 vote.
The Trans-Aid Department provides by appointment transportation for residents to and from doctor’s appointments, employment, and shopping trips.