Catoosa County officials have signed off on its Public Works Department’s grant application for 2020 road resurfacing projects
During the Nov. 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Catoosa County Public Works Projects Inspector Jeremey Bryson laid out the details of the Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant (LMIG) through the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT.
According to Bryson, the board’s approval of the application allows Public Works to move forward with its plan to resurface more than five miles of roadway next year.
“GDOT began accepting applications for fiscal year 2020 LMIG on July 1 of this year and we are requesting approval for submittal of our application,” Bryson said. “Our funding this year is in the amount of $816,655.67. That’s about 10-percent more than we received last year.”
Bryson added that the county will be responsible for matching funds as part of the grant, but that three major roads will be the focal point of the project.
“It (the grant) does require a 30-percent match in the amount of $244,966.70 from the county,” Bryson said. “We are submitting our project list that includes Davis Ridge Road, which is going to be all of it – it’s broken into two sections over there – we will be getting all of it from Three Notch Road to Hamil Hollow Road, and Hamil Hollow to Mount Pisgah Road. We’re also looking at doing Beaumont Road and E. Nickajack Road.”
Overall, the LMIG funding will pay for close to half of the resurfacing work.
“For this application, we’re looking at 5.65 miles and our estimated cost for that is $1,792,864.30,” Bryson said.
As far as the timeline for the project after the LMIG Grant is processed, Byrson said the work would be conducted next summer.
“And all this is slated for summer 2020,” Chairman Steven Henry asked.
“Yes, it’ll be part of our regular paving,” Bryson confirmed.
Earlier this year, the county was able to include three roads in its 2019 LMIG project with resurfacing taking place on Nellie Head Road, Salem Valley Road, and Roach Hollow Road.
The board unanimously approved submitting the application to GDOT.