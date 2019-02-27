Georgia 4-H Day at the Capitol was held in Atlanta on Thursday, Feb. 7. Eight Catoosa County 4-H students made the trip down with three adult leaders to meet with local legislators and get a glimpse of state government in action while observing the House and Senate chambers in session.
Catoosa County students Jenna Dekich, Emily Momberg, Kylie Hinton, Patrick Peterson, Fade Crump, Caleb Cochran, Avery Cross and Jake Brown were able to meet with state Rep. Dewayne Hill while at this event. They were accompanied by 4-H Extension Agent Caleb Millican, AmeriCorps member David Buckler, and 4-H volunteer Kenneth Cochran.
Each year, 4-H Day at the Capitol is held during a session of the General Assembly so that 4-H’ers can schedule visits with their legislators, serve as House and Senate pages, see top 4-H’ers honored, and hear the state 4-H president address the state legislature.
4-H Day at the Capitol also features a luncheon at the Georgia Freight Depot, hosted by the Georgia 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees, which offers 4-H youth the opportunity to eat with and meet legislators from around the state.
For more information about Catoosa County 4-H and the opportunities its provides for youth in the community, call the Catoosa County Extension office at 706-935-4211.