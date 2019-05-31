Catoosa County officials have reached an agreement with CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia to allow morgue use for the county coroner’s office.
In May, Catoosa County’s Board of Commissioners signed off on the agreement, which will give Catoosa County Coroner Vanita Hullender a regular place to perform her duties.
County Attorney Chad Young laid out the details of the agreement during the May 7 Board of Commissioner’s meeting.
“The county doesn’t have a morgue facility which is not unusual for a county our size,” Young said. “Currently, our coroner has a rotating arrangement with funeral homes to temporarily store bodies that are under her jurisdiction while they are being transported to the crime lab, turned over to family, or under investigation.”
Young says the funeral home arrangement has worked okay, but that it creates a scheduling issue at times after hours.
“It hasn’t worked the best because sometimes the coroner has to operate outside normal business hours and a funeral home doesn’t necessarily do that,” Young said. “CHI Memorial Georgia, which has taken over the operation of what was the old Hutcheson Medical Center Campus, has a morgue available and they are willing to enter into an agreement with the county to allow the coroner to store up to four bodies at a time for 72 hours each so she can complete her official duties.”
The agreement doesn’t charge the county for the initial use, but there are charges for extended uses.
“There is no monetary charge for us doing that, but there are some parameters on who has custody of the body and how we bring it in and how it’s released,” Young said. “The only time that we would ever incur a charge is if we left a body there more than 72 hours – we agree to pay $100 per day.”
Young said the agreement also includes language stating the county would reimburse the hospital for any legal fees if a scenario arose where a body went unclaimed and had to be sorted out through legal channels.
The board unanimously approved the agreement 5-0, and Young said the agreement would immediately take effect.